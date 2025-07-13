Menu
CJ Abrams Injury: Managing shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

The Nationals announced that Abrams was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to right shoulder soreness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams apparently suffered the injury while going through pre-game work, resulting in him being pulled from the starting nine for the final game before the All-Star break. The 24-year-old will have four full days to recover before Friday's second-half opener versus the Padres.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
