CJ Abrams

CJ Abrams News: Clubs 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Abrams logged his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The homer was his 10th of the season and his second in June, but he's hitting a strong .294 (20-for-68) this month. The shortstop has also logged six steals over 18 games in June. For the season, he's batting .279 with an .832 OPS, 15 thefts, 24 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples over 63 contests.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
