CJ Abrams News: Clubs 12th homer

Abrams went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Angels.

During this California road trip for the Nationals, Abrams has hit three homers, adding five RBI while going 13-for-37 (.351) over his last eight games. The shortstop is up to 12 long balls on the year, which has him on pace to surpass the career-best 20 he hit last season. He's added 28 RBI, 53 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, 17 doubles and two triples while batting .286 with an .845 OPS over 70 games.