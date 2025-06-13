CJ Abrams News: Crosses home plate thrice

Abrams went 3-for-6 with three runs scored in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Marlins.

Abrams reached base safely on three singles and came home to score in the third, seventh and eighth innings. Friday marked the eighth time that he has recorded at least three hits in a game, two of which have come over his last four outings. Abrams is slashing .270/335/.412 with 11 steals, 14 doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI across 246 plate appearances this season.