CJ Abrams News: Drives in three in win

Abrams went 2-for-6 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Angels.

The shortstop produced the game's final offense with a two-run triple in the 11th inning. Abrams has been on a heater to close out June, racking up nine multi-hit performances in the last 16 games while slashing .357/.430/.571 with four doubles, a triple, three homers, six steals, nine RBI and 15 runs.