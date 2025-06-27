CJ Abrams News: Posts three hits, steal in win

Abrams went 3-for-6 with one RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 15-9 win over the Angels.

Abrams has eight multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games, going 23-for-63 (.365) with six steals in that span. The shortstop did a strong job as one of seven Nationals with multiple hits in this offensive outburst, but he didn't get to cross the plate. Abrams trended down in late May but has rebounded to get his slash line to .287/.358/.484 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 52 runs scored, 17 steals, 17 doubles and two triples over 69 contests.