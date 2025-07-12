CJ Abrams News: Reaches 20-steal mark

Abrams went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Abrams reached the 20-steal mark for the third year in a row with his theft in the third inning. He's been more efficient on the basepaths this year, getting caught just twice so far after going 31-for-43 on steals attempts in 2024. The shortstop continues to enjoy a breakout campaign atop the Nationals' lineup, with a .287/.353/.483 slash line 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 61 runs scored, 20 doubles and four triples across 82 contests. He's hit safely in 10 of 11 games in July, batting .293 (12-for-41) this month.