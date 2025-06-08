CJ Abrams News: Receiving rare day off
Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Abrams started all 40 games since coming back from a hip injury in late April, but he has a .127/.213/.182 slash line over his past 14 contests and will get a couple days to reset ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Mets. Nasim Nunez will take over at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale against Texas.
