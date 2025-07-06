Menu
CJ Abrams News: Receiving rare day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With the Nationals and Red Sox wrapping up their series with a day game and with a tough southpaw (Garrett Crochet) on the bump for Boston, Washington skipper Dave Martinez likely viewed Sunday an optimal time to give the left-handed-hitting Abrams a day off. Paul DeJong will fill in at shortstop while Abrams exits the starting nine for the first time since June 8.

