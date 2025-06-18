Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams News: Stays busy on basepaths

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

It's the third steal in two games for the shortstop, giving him 14 on the season in 16 attempts. Abrams is locked in at the plate right now, racking up four multi-hit performances in the last eight games while batting .375 (12-for-32) with a homer, three RBI and eight runs scored.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now