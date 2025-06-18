CJ Abrams News: Stays busy on basepaths

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

It's the third steal in two games for the shortstop, giving him 14 on the season in 16 attempts. Abrams is locked in at the plate right now, racking up four multi-hit performances in the last eight games while batting .375 (12-for-32) with a homer, three RBI and eight runs scored.