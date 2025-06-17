Menu
CJ Abrams News: Swipes two bags in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 6:53am

Abrams went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

He generated the Nationals' first run of the game nearly single-handedly in the fourth inning, drawing a one-out walk, stealing second and third base and then coming home on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. Abrams has been dropped down to third in the batting order rather than his usual leadoff spot as manager Dave Martinez tries to shake up a struggling squad that has lost nine straight games, but the shortstop hasn't been the problem. Over the last seven contests, Abrams is batting .357 (10-for-28) with three doubles, a homer, two RBI and seven runs.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
