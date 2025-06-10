CJ Abrams News: Trio of XBH in loss

Abrams went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double, an additional double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets in extra innings.

Abrams was 2-for-17 (.118) in his last five outings and had logged just one multi-hit game since May 18. The shortstop burst out of the slump Tuesday, swatting his first homer of that stretch and delivering his second game with two doubles this season. In 231 plate appearances, Abrams is slashing .269/.338/.486 with nine home runs, 22 RBI and 37 runs.