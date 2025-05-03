Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 7:33am

Schmidt was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Rays.

Schmidt reported soreness in his left side prior to Saturday's contest, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. He noted that it isn't anything serious, but it's enough to make the Yankees err on the side of caution and send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound to begin the game. Schmidt, meanwhile, will look to make his next start Tuesday against San Diego.

