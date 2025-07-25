Clay Holmes News: No plan for relief role

The Mets aren't considering shifting Holmes to the bullpen to limit his innings, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

The 32-year-old former closer for the Yankees was converted to a starting role this season and has more than held his own, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 86:43 K:BB over 108.2 innings. That's already 45.2 innings more than he pitched last season however, and Holmes' recent performances suggest he could be feeling the strain of that workload, as he has a 5.66 ERA over four July starts. The Mets do have the depth to move the right-hander to the bullpen once the likes of Tylor Megill (elbow) get healthy -- even before factoring top prospects like Nolan McLean, or any trade deadline additions, into the rotation mix -- but the team doesn't have any plans to make that move pre-emptively. Holmes will try to get back on track when he takes the mound Friday in San Francisco.