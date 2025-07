The Yankees optioned Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Beeter is clearing out to make room for Rico Garcia, who was officially added to the roster after being claimed off waivers earlier this week. The 26-year-old Beeter made two appearances during his stint in the majors, getting tagged for six runs with a 1:4 K:BB over 3.2 innings.