Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter News: Sent to Triple-A after trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 12:31pm

Washington optioned Beeter to Triple-A Rochester after acquiring him in a trade with the Yankees on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Nationals have a roster spot available after utility player Amed Rosario was moved to the Yankees on Saturday in the trade for Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez, the right-hander is going to begin his tenure with Washington in the minors. Infielder Jose Tena is expected to be called up to fill Rosario's roster spot, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post.

Clayton Beeter
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now