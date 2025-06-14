Clayton Kershaw News: Tosses seven scoreless innings

Kershaw (2-0) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Kershaw was ultra-efficient, needing just 81 pitches (56 strikes) in this outing, his longest of the season to date. He's allowed one run or less in three of his last four starts, and while the strikeout totals aren't all that high, the southpaws is still finding ways to get outs. He's now at a 3.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings over six starts this season. Kershaw is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Nationals, though the Dodgers' pitching plans over the next week could be altered depending on when Emmet Sheehan (elbow) is activated to make his season debut.