Coby Mayo News: Draws career-high three walks

Mayo went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

Mayo drew a career-high three walks and logged his second career game with multiple free passes. The resurgence of outfielder Ramon Laureano in 2025 has enabled the Orioles to deploy All-Star Ryan O'Hearn as their primary first baseman in Ryan Mountcastle's (hamstring) stead, which has left Mayo without a clear path to playing time. Mayo is slashing just .205/.283/.301 with one home run, five doubles and nine RBI over 92 plate appearances, and he'll be a candidate to head back to the minor leagues once Mountcastle is healthy.