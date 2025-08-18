Mayo will give way to Ryan Mountcastle at first base in the series opener in Boston, after Mayo had started in each of the Orioles' previous six contests. After a productive stretch at the plate coming out of the All-Star break, Mayo has taken a step back offensively to begin August; he's slashing just .160\/.222\/.320 with four extra-base hits through 15 games this month. With top prospect Samuel Basallo getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and likely to see a near-everyday role while bouncing between designated hitter, catcher and first base, Mayo may need to pick up the pace to hold off both Basallo and Mountcastle for at-bats.