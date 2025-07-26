Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Coco Montes headshot

Coco Montes News: Jettisoned from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 26, 2025 at 10:08am

The Rays designated Montes for assignment Saturday.

Montes never appeared in a game after being recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday, and he'll now be replaced on the active and 40-man rosters by the newly acquired Tristan Gray. Montes owns a .616 OPS through 272 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, though his defensive versatility could offer at least some appeal to teams browsing the waiver wire.

Coco Montes
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now