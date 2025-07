The Rangers optioned Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Sam Haggerty (ankle) is back from the 10-day IL, so Freeman will return to the minors. Freeman made his MLB debut earlier this month and appeared in four games with Texas, slashing .143/.143/.286 with one RBI, two runs scored and a 0:2 BB:K across seven plate appearances.