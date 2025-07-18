Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Cody Freeman headshot

Cody Freeman News: Promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

The Rangers selected Freeman's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Freeman has spent all season in Triple-A, where he owns a .315/.367/.494 slash line alongside 12 homers, 54 RBI, 60 runs scored and eight steals through 79 games. The 24-year-old has spent most of his time this year at third base, but he also has experience at second, shortstop and catcher. He'll presumably serve as bench depth while Sam Haggerty (ankle) is on the IL.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now