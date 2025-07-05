Cody Poteet Injury: Set to resume throwing next week

Poteet (shoulder) recently received an injection and is likely to start throwing in the next several days, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Poteet was placed on the injured list way back on April 22 due to right shoulder inflammation and was later shifted to the 60-day IL on May 30, and it doesn't sound like he's made much progress over this time. Given that he's just getting ready to resume throwing, the right-hander could require a lengthy throwing progression and minor-league rehab assignment before becoming an option to rejoin Baltimore's roster. Poteet could have a hard time being able to return before the end of July at this point.