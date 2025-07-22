Colby Thomas News: Back with big club
The Athletics recalled Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Thomas didn't play much during his first stint in the majors, but it's possible he'll get a longer look with Denzel Clarke (adductor) shelved. The 24-year-old Thomas has slashed .291/.366/.529 with 18 home runs this season with Las Vegas and is worth scooping up in fantasy leagues if it looks like he will play regularly.
