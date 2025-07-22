Menu
Cole Henry News: Collects third hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Henry gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless fifth inning Monday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Reds.

Starter Jake Irvin didn't make it out of the fourth inning, and Henry was one of six National relievers to take the mound in a wild 10-8 victory. The 26-year-old righty has been effective in his first big-league season, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB over 36 innings, and if closer Kyle Finnegan gets shipped out at the trade deadline, Henry could get an audition in the ninth inning down the stretch.

