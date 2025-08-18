Ragans has been steadily building his pitch count in bullpen sessions and had more volume and more offspeed pitches on display Monday. The 27-year-old southpaw continues to recover from a left rotator cuff strain that initially landed him on the 15-day injured list in mid-June before he was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8. Ragans' next step in his throwing program would be throwing to live hitters, and if all goes well, he would be cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, making an early September return to the majors a possibility.