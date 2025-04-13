Cole Sulser News: Heading back to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Sulser's stint with the big club lasted just two days, with the right-hander making his lone appearance in a 5-4 loss to Atlanta on Saturday, when he was the pitcher of record after giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk over one inning of relief. In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Joe Boyle from Triple-A in advance of his start in Sunday's series finale.