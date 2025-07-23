Colin Rea News: Hit hard in loss to KC

Rea (8-4) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- over five innings as the Cubs fell 8-4 to the Royals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran righty got taken deep by Vinnie Pasquantino twice and Salvador Perez once, marking the third time in his last 10 outings that Rea has served up at least three homers. He's coughed up 14 long balls in total over that span, posting a 4.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB in 55.1 innings. With the Cubs potentially looking to add reinforcements for their rotation at the trade deadline, Rea could conceivably lost his spot, but he currently lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Milwaukee.