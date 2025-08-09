Rea's shutout bid was broken up when Alec Burleson plated a run on a groundout in the sixth inning. This was Rea's first quality start in his last five outings -- he last reached the six-inning mark when he pitched seven frames of one-run ball July 10 versus the Twins. The right-hander is now at a 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 85:31 K:BB through 116.2 innings over 24 appearances (20 starts). Rea is tentatively projected to make his next start at Toronto. With the Cubs facing a stretch of 14 games in 13 days starting Tuesday in Toronto, he should be good to stick in the rotation for a bit longer even if Jameson Taillon (calf) and Javier Assad (oblique) are ready to return around the middle of the month.