Rea fell behind quickly; Rafael Devers knocked his seventh pitch of the game over the outfield wall for a solo homer. Rea managed to get through a scoreless second frame, but things unraveled for him in the third, when the Giants got to him for three runs despite managing just two hits. The right-hander gave up three more runs (two of which were earned) in the fifth and was pulled before he could finish the frame. The poor outing snapped a string of four straight starts in which Rea had surrendered two or fewer earned runs. He's been middling overall this year with a 4.23 ERA through 132 innings, but he's been prone to blow-ups, giving up five or more earned runs in an appearance on five different occasions.