Colin Selby News: Working as 27th man Saturday

The Orioles added Selby to their active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Selby gave up two earned runs in one inning during his lone major-league outing this season, but he's given up just one run in 5.1 frames at Triple-A. He'll give the O's some bullpen depth for Saturday's twin bill but will almost certainly be sent back to Norfolk after the end of the second game.