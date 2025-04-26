Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Colin Selby headshot

Colin Selby News: Working as 27th man Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Orioles added Selby to their active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Selby gave up two earned runs in one inning during his lone major-league outing this season, but he's given up just one run in 5.1 frames at Triple-A. He'll give the O's some bullpen depth for Saturday's twin bill but will almost certainly be sent back to Norfolk after the end of the second game.

Colin Selby
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now