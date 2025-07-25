Colson Montgomery News: Goes deep in third straight game

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-5 win over the Cubs.

Montgomery clubbed his third homer of the season, going deep in his third straight game while extending his hitting streak to five games as well. The 23-year-old rookie slugger is splitting time at shortstop and third base in Chicago's infield, and he's off to quite a promising start in his major-league career. Montgomery is slashing .273/.344/.509 with two doubles, one triple and 13 RBI through 62 plate appearances, and his stock is beginning to rise for fantasy managers in need of power at a premium position in deeper leagues.