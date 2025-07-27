Menu
Colton Cowser News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Cowser will take a seat along with fellow left-handed batters Jackson Holliday and Ryan O'Hearn while the Orioles face off against southpaw Austin Gomber in the series finale. Dylan Carlson will start in left field in place of Cowser, who went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and three runs in Saturday's 18-0 romp.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
