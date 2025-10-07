Cowser missed three games with what the Orioles referred to simply as general soreness at the time, but the outfielder has now revealed that he had a more serious diagnosis. While Cowser homered three times in the first four games after returning from the rib fractures, he finished the season slashing a disappointing .196\/.269\/.385 with 16 homers and 14 steals over just 92 contests. Cowser also missed time with a fractured thumb and a concussion, but he entered the offseason with a clean bill of health.