Colton Cowser News: Scores thrice, swipes bag in rout

Cowser went 1-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 18-0 win over the Rockies.

Cowser was a thorn in the Rockies' side all game, stealing second and scoring in the second inning before crossing the plate again in the sixth and seventh. The 25-year-old is just 6-for-30 since the All-Star break but has swiped three bags during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .217/.278/.404 with eight home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases across just 180 plate appearances.