Colton Gordon News: Steady in win over Arizona

Gordon (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Gordon was hit by a comebacker July 7 versus the Guardians but avoided the injured list and was cleared a day later. He pitched out of the bullpen prior to the All-Star break, tossing a scoreless inning against the Rangers on July 13. He was good enough in his return to the rotation Monday, coming up one out shy of a quality start while throwing 89 pitches (62 strikes) in the start. For the year, he's at a 4.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 57.2 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts). Gordon is tentatively scheduled for a favorable home start versus the Athletics this weekend.