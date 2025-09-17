Early was phenomenal again in his second career major league start, both of which have come against the Athletics. He generated 14 whiffs and was pounding the zone with a 70 percent strike rate on 80 pitches. Early also tied the Red Sox record with 18 strikeouts through his first two career starts. He was pulled for Greg Weissert with a runner on first after pitching into the sixth and Weissert would allow the runner to score on a double, spoiling Early's chances for the win. Early has done enough to continue on in the rotation and lines up for a road start versus the Rays this weekend.