Early will unsurprisingly stick around in the rotation for a third turn after looking sharp through his first two outings in the majors, both of which came against the Athletics. Between the two starts, the 23-year-old rookie punched out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run on 10 hits and one walk across his first 10.1 big-league innings. The left-hander will have less time than usual to recover ahead of Sunday's start; he'll be taking the hill on four days' rest for the first time in the majors and for just the third time all season, including his previous stints with Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. After Sunday's outing, Early will likely make one final start the following weekend in Detroit as the Red Sox look to lock down an AL wild-card spot.