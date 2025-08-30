Activated off the IL earlier in the day after recovering from wrist surgery, Norby got the start at third base and batted sixth in his first big-league action since July 11. The 25-year-old will hold down the starting job at the hot corner until Graham Pauley (oblique) gets healthy, at which point the Marlins could have a tough decision to make -- Norby has a .244\/.291\/.368 slash line in 73 games this season, while Pauley had a .254\/.371\/.492 line in 26 games after getting called back up from Triple-A Jacksonville when Norby went down.