Connor Phillips News: Call-up pending

Phillips is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Phillips is set to join the Reds' bullpen Friday after tallying a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings at Louisville this season. The 24-year-old had exclusively operated as a starter before 2025, including his five-start stint with the Reds back in 2023, when he logged a 6.97 ERA and a 26:13 K:BB over 20.2 innings.