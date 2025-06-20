Menu
Connor Phillips News: Call-up pending

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Phillips is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Phillips is set to join the Reds' bullpen Friday after tallying a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings at Louisville this season. The 24-year-old had exclusively operated as a starter before 2025, including his five-start stint with the Reds back in 2023, when he logged a 6.97 ERA and a 26:13 K:BB over 20.2 innings.

Connor Phillips
Cincinnati Reds
