Conrad Cason Injury: Still missing in action

Cason has been sidelined in the Florida Complex League since May 3 with what was reported by Geoff Pontes of Baseball America in early June as fatigue.

The two-way player wasn't throwing at the time of the report, although he had begun hitting, so it sounds like an arm issue that could be the precursor to something more serious. Cason probably has more realistic upside as a right-handed pitcher than as a shortstop. He struck out five while issuing one walk over two no-hit innings in his one appearance on the mound and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and two strikeouts in his two games as a hitter.