The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and will step into Boston's rotation to fill the spot vacated by Richard Fitts' demotion earlier this week. Criswell, who's worked out of the bullpen in each of his six MLB appearances this year, has a 5.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings. The 29-year-old righty may be in line for just a spot start, as the newly acquired Dustin May is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale and could stick as the fifth member of the rotation over Criswell moving forward.