Cooper Hummel News: Homers for first hit of season

Hummel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Athletics.

Hummel has found minimal playing time in the majors so far this season after bouncing between the Astros, Yankees and Orioles over the first two months of the campaign. He's back with the Astros again while they deal with a handful of outfield injuries, but he continues to work in a part-time role, as both Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon are also in contention for time in left field while Jacob Melton (ankle) is out. Hummel's seventh-inning homer was his first hit this season, and he's 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over four contests between Baltimore and Houston at the major-league level.