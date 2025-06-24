Cooper Hummel News: Pops second homer

Hummel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Phillies.

Humel accounted for the only run of the game while tallying his second home run of the season in the eighth inning. He rarely played upon first being called up, but he has started three of Houston's last four games in left field. Hummel has gone 3-for-9 in that span, though he's had a hard time making consistent contact and has a 43.5 percent strikeout rate across only 23 plate appearances this season.