Corbin Carroll Injury: Absent from Arizona lineup
Carroll (hand) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Carroll exited Wednesday's 8-1 loss after being struck on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and Carroll tried to talk his way into Thursday's lineup, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, suggesting he has a good chance to return to action Friday in Colorado. Randal Grichuk will start in right field and bat seventh for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
