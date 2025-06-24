Corbin Carroll Injury: Placed on IL with fractured wrist

The Diamondbacks placed Carroll on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left wrist.

Carroll suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch last Wednesday, and while initial tests were negative, subsequent exams revealed the unfortunate news. The Diamondbacks have not offered a timetable for Carroll's return, but the outfielder seems like a good bet to remain out through the All-Star break. Jake McCarthy has been recalled to take Carroll's roster spot and could see starts in right field along with Randal Grichuk.