Corbin Carroll Injury: Placed on IL with fractured wrist
The Diamondbacks placed Carroll on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left wrist.
Carroll suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch last Wednesday, and while initial tests were negative, subsequent exams revealed the unfortunate news. The Diamondbacks have not offered a timetable for Carroll's return, but the outfielder seems like a good bet to remain out through the All-Star break. Jake McCarthy has been recalled to take Carroll's roster spot and could see starts in right field along with Randal Grichuk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now