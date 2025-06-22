Corbin Carroll Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Carroll (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Carroll will stay on the bench for a fourth consecutive game while he contends to tend to a bruised left hand, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The Diamondbacks are viewing Carroll as day-to-day, and manager Torey Lovullo said earlier in the weekend that the star outfielder is close to rejoining the lineup. Carroll's next chance to start will come Monday in the Diamondbacks' series opener versus the White Sox in Chicago.