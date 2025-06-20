Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Set to sit Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Manager Torey Lovullo said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Carroll (hand) is expected to be out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.

The skipper also said that Carroll is "very close" to returning and could be convinced to insert the outfielder into the starting nine Friday, but for now he's not penciled in to start the series opener in Colorado. The 24-year-old was hit by a pitch on the left hand Wednesday, but he was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative and should be back in action soon.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now