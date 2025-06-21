Menu
Corbin Carroll Injury: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 21, 2025 at 2:27pm

Carroll (hand) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Carroll will sit out a third consecutive game after taking a pitch off his hand Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said before Friday's contest that the star outfielder is "very close" to returning, so a trip to the IL doesn't seem imminent, though that could change if he doesn't rejoin the starting nine soon. Randal Grichuk will start in right field Saturday and bat fifth.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
