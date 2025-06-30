Menu
Corbin Carroll Injury: Starting to swing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 9:13am

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll (wrist) will begin taking dry swings Tuesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Carroll is recovering from a chip fracture in his left wrist and will start swinging a bat for the first time since being placed on the IL on June 24. The outfielder won't be hitting a baseball, but it's still a notable step in his rehab. Carroll is aiming to return to action before the All-Star break, but the ultimate decision will be left up to the Diamondbacks.

